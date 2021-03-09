Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Reaches $1.73 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $396.71 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $248.04 or 0.00460860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $266.34 or 0.00494857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00066350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00050943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00077547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00077170 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $250.22 or 0.00464897 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,958,890 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.