Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XENE. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $708.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.