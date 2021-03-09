XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.46 and last traded at $53.72. Approximately 234,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 286,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get XPEL alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,815,260.00. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $429,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,500 shares of company stock worth $9,239,785. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in XPEL by 6.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in XPEL by 386.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the third quarter valued at $471,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.