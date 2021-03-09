XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. XPeng’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

XPeng stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,152,854. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.11. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

