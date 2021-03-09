Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 681.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,294 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

NUE opened at $62.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

