Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after buying an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average of $101.43.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

