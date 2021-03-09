Xponance Inc. Sells 18,216 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 557,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,216 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $17.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

