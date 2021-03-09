xRhodium (XRC) Price Hits $5.18 on Major Exchanges

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 68.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $12,734.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $5.18 or 0.00009527 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded up 104.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002700 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00046009 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00018489 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

