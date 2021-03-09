Ycash Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $512.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00248569 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00094078 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00055526 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,896,325 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

