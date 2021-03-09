Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in TTEC were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,359,000 after acquiring an additional 87,633 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 64,337 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 408,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 284,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 186,360 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

TTEC stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.67. 1,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,774. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. As a group, analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

