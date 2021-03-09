Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 900 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,770. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 145.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

