Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce $545.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $548.80 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $782.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of ACHC opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

