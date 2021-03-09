Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Canopy Growth posted earnings of ($1.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.51.

CGC traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.34. 54,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

