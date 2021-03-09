Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.14 Million

Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post sales of $65.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.21 million to $65.70 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $69.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $264.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.82 million to $270.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $272.27 million, with estimates ranging from $265.91 million to $281.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $17,433,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,534,000 after buying an additional 512,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,181,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 662,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 424,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.35. 581,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,034. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.00, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

