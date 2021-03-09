Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Brokerages expect that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Proofpoint reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%.

PFPT has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.68.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,148 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Proofpoint by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,388,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Proofpoint by 701.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 463,377 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Proofpoint by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,401,000 after purchasing an additional 281,221 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,576,000 after buying an additional 272,275 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFPT stock opened at $123.55 on Friday. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.