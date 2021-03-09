Zacks: Analysts Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Post -$2.90 EPS

Brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to announce earnings per share of ($2.90) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.18). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 928.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($35.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($37.85) to ($33.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

NYSE AMC opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

