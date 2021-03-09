Zacks: Analysts Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.52. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.79. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

