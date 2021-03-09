Zacks: Analysts Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. Core-Mark reported sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $17.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.38 billion to $17.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $17.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Core-Mark news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

