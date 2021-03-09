Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.07. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSBC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

