Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 283.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,319.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 36,093 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.74. 8,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,300. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.30 and its 200 day moving average is $203.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $242.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.