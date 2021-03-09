Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.49. Cubic posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Cubic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

CUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

Cubic stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.79. 21,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,890. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,711,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 150,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares during the last quarter.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

