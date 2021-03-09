Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.86. Emerson Electric also reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of EMR opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average is $76.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

