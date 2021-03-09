Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. MaxLinear posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 614.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

MXL stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $947,072.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,479.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,817 shares of company stock worth $4,563,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 526,848 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after purchasing an additional 432,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at about $9,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

