Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.67. Mondelez International posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after acquiring an additional 788,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $850,633,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

