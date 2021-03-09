Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.10). Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 161.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

INN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of INN stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

