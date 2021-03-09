Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Post -$1.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce ($1.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.42). Carnival Co. & posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 863.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to ($3.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,569,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,666,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

