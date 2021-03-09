Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce $3.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Shares of FISV opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.11 and its 200-day moving average is $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.