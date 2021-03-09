Zacks: Brokerages Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Translate Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Translate Bio.

TBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Translate Bio from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

TBIO traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,747. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $34.64.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Translate Bio by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

