Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) to Hold

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Aviva stock remained flat at $$10.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 77,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. Aviva has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

