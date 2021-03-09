Zacks Investment Research Downgrades F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) to Hold

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NYSE:FNB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $13.16.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,324,000 after purchasing an additional 356,684 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,183,000 after purchasing an additional 364,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $42,468,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,432,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

