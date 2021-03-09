Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Shares of CFFN opened at $14.16 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,172,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 904,897 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 8,724.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 877,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,272,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 478,206 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

