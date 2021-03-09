Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Shares Gap Down to $8.07

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.07 ($0.11), but opened at GBX 7.60 ($0.10). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10), with a volume of 690,598 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.32 million and a P/E ratio of -10.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.60.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, explores for and develops iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

