Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $166.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZTS. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.08.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $145.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $20,657,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

