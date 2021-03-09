Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Trading 10% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) were up 10% during trading on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $400.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zoom Video Communications traded as high as $343.58 and last traded at $342.11. Approximately 5,688,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,092,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.93.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,750 shares of company stock worth $120,583,656 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,424,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,983,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.54 and a 200-day moving average of $414.38. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.