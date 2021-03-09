Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Short Interest Update

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the January 28th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Get Zuora alerts:

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,911 shares of company stock worth $1,969,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the third quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in Zuora in the third quarter worth $103,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUO stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.86. 17,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.