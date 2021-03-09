Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Trading 9.7% Higher

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s share price traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.54. 2,343,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,782,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

