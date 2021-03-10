-$0.06 EPS Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). Oceaneering International posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,085,000 after purchasing an additional 819,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Oceaneering International by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,462,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 219,672 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,954,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after buying an additional 191,227 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $14,413,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 257,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,260. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

