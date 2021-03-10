-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $883,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,335,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,689,346.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $4,566,762.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,009 shares of company stock worth $18,929,921. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $3.46 on Wednesday, reaching $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,132. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.