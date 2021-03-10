-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). AutoWeb posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoWeb.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoWeb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUTO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. 95,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,678. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.