-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is $0.05. GFL Environmental posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

