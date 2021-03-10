-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.16). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36.

SFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,338,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,957,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 86,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,513. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

