$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million.

FMBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 56,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,571. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $703.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $181,332.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $49,055.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,395,147.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,532 shares of company stock worth $2,020,389. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 29,259 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.