$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. Apollo Investment posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

In related news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas bought 7,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $930.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.