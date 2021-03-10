-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to announce ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.42). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 463,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,403. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $31.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

