$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,368,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,736,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,929,000 after purchasing an additional 625,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.80. 259,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,151. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

