-$0.98 EPS Expected for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.98) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.29. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

