$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will post $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.84. 1,970,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,573. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 424.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after buying an additional 130,899 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $724,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Fortive by 7.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Fortive by 11.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Fortive by 8.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

