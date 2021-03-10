133,762 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Griffon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Griffon by 241.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFF opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFF shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

In other Griffon news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES.

