13,501 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.2% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.41. 120,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,062. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.36.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.