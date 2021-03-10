1,416,851 Shares in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,416,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,879,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

